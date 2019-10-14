Princess Elisabeth gets own stamp for 18th birthday...

Postal service bpost will release a new official stamp of princess Elisabeth for 18th birthday. Credit: bpost

In consultation with the palace, the postal service decided to use a photograph taken by her father, King Philippe, in the garden of the Palace in Laeken, as close as possible to 25 October, princess Elisabeth’s 18th birthday.

This is not the first time a picture of princess Elisabeth has been on a stamp. For her first birthday in 2002, postage stamps with a picture of her, and with her and her parents, were also released.

The stamps will be available from 21 October via the bpost webshop eShop, and in the larger post offices.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times