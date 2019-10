A black-tip reef shark was filmed live with a bullhead shark in its mouth in the Antwerp aquarium. Credit: PublicDomainPictures.

A black-tip reef shark housed in the Antwerp zoo aquarium was caught on video on Sunday with a bullhead shark in its mouth.

In the video, the black-tip reef shark appears, swimming among the other fish, with the tail of the bullhead shark hanging out of its mouth.

The video recorded by Dutchman Martijn Mostert has been viewed more than 4,000 times, reports De Morgen.

The black-tip reef shark had been living in harmony with the bullhead shark for years, commented the Antwerp zoo in response, reports RTBF.

“Perhaps their instinct has taken over and the bullhead shark that attacked was unwell,” said the Antwerp zoo. “They remain predators. As a precaution, the second bullhead shark was housed in another aquarium,” the zoo added.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times