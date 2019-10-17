 
How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
    How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    The EU summit will disrupt traffic. Credit: Brussels.be

    The European Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the EU will be held in Brussels in the buildings of the Council of the European Union, on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 October 2019.

    A safety zone, which only authorized people will be allowed to enter, will encompass the entirety of the traffic circle around the Schuman district, as well as the Rue Froissart, the Rue de la Loi and the Rue Juste Lipse.

    The zone will be closed down on Thursday from 12:30 PM and will remain in place until Friday. Inside the safety zone, deliveries will not be possible, and garbage bags, bicycles and terraces are not allowed on the streets.

    Rue Archimède, Avenue de Cortenberg, Rue de la Loi, Avenue d’Auderghem and Rue Breydel will only be accessible for local traffic, and all above-ground parking will be banned. Only residents that are registered in the zone and have their ID card with them will be allowed to enter on foot.

    The Schuman metro station remains open but access will be limited. The entrances at Rue Froissart, Rue Archimède and the Schuman roundabout will be closed from Thursday 11:00 AM until Friday, but entrances to the NMBS/SNCB station at the Berlaymont side will remain open. However, the connection to metro lines 1 and 5 will take place at the Maalbeek/Maelbeek station.

    Buses 21, 27, 36 and 60 will not serve the Froissart stop and bus 21 will also not serve the Leopoldspark/Parc Léopold stop.

    The Reyers-Centre Tunnel will also be closed to traffic from the E40-A3 from 11:30 AM on Thursday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

