Fatal accident on A12: driver still had his phone in his hand

The police established that the driver was still holding his phone in his hand when they found him. Credit: Wikipedia

The driver of an SUV died after he crashed into the tail end of a traffic jam on the A12 motorway in Antwerp.

The man was possibly distracted as he was still holding his phone, according to the police, reports VRT NWS.

Around 10:00 AM on Thursday, in the Rupeltunnel in the province of Antwerp, the SUV with a Luxemburg licence plate first crashed into a truck and then into the concrete tunnel wall. The emergency services tried to resuscitate the driver, but did not succeed.

The police established that the driver was still holding his phone in his hand when they found him. They assume that he was distracted and did not notice the stationary truck. “There are no traces that the man hit the brakes,” the police said according to Het Laatste Nieuws. “He died on the spot,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times