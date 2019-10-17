Protestors gather on Schuman roundabout to protest draft Brexit agreement on Thursday

It is now time to "mobilise the Parliament", the 'remainers' said. Credit: Belga

A few dozen anti-Brexit supporters gathered on Thursday afternoon at the Schuman roundabout in Brussels to protest against the draft agreement reached between the EU and the UK.

“It’s not over, let’s keep fighting,” said a speaker on a “Stop Brexit” podium. The supporters gathered to affirm their conviction that the draft agreement reached between the EU and the British government did not mean the end of their hopes, according to Belga.

According to some, the situation was not so different from a few months ago, when then-Prime Minister Theresa May had reached a withdrawal agreement with the rest of the EU, but could not get it past the House of Commons.

Now is the time to “mobilise the Parliament”, the ‘remainers’ said.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times