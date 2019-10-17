 
Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
    Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    A man broke into a secondary school in Antwerp and attacked a staff member with a hammer. Credit: Google Street View

    Antwerp police are looking for an unidentified man who broke into a secondary school on Thursday and attacked a staff member with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

    Two people were injured as a result of the attack, which took place in the Stedelijk Lyceum Cadix, located north of downtown Antwerp, at around 8:30 AM.

    “He approached the victim, a school staff member, and pulled out a hammer,” local police told HLN. “He was slightly injured.”

    Another staff member who intervened in the attack also sustained light injuries and the attacker fled the scene, the police added.

    While an initial assessment by the police indicates that the incident was a targetted attack, the victim said he did not recognise his attacker, whose motives remain unclear.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

