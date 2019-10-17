 
Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels council chamber
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
Latest News:
Hundreds of Thomas Cook clients will still be...
Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels...
Belgium bids to host 2022 Hockey Men’s World...
Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school...
Police officer filmed telling black train passenger to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Hundreds of Thomas Cook clients will still be able to travel
    Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Belgium bids to host 2022 Hockey Men’s World Cup
    Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school
    Police officer filmed telling black train passenger to return to Congo
    Brexit: New agreement must still be passed by both UK and EU parliaments
    Protestors gather on Schuman roundabout to protest draft Brexit agreement on Thursday
    Fatal accident on A12: driver still had his phone in his hand
    Girl (12) hospitalised in hit-and-run on pedestrian crossing
    Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and Brexit
    Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request
    EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy
    EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal
    World solar car challenge: Belgium comes first after Dutch vehicle destroyed
    How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday
    Increased US travellers see Eurostar record over 1 million summer passengers
    Belgian IS member back with terror group after prison break in Syria: reports
    Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’
    September’s rise in illegal entries into EU
    Anti-speeding operation sees 85% of drivers’ speed drop
    View more

    Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels council chamber

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    All four men are suspected of links with the terror cell which orchestrated the terrorist attacks that struck Paris and Brussels in less than a year. Credit: Pixabay

    Four terrorist suspects have seen their pre-trial detention extended as part of the investigation into the 2015 Paris attacks, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

    In the context of the investigation related to the attacks in Paris on 13 November 2015, the council chamber of Brussels extended the pre-trial detention of Ossama K., Monir A.A., Mohamed A. and Adis A. by two months on Thursday.

    Related News:

    All four men are suspected of links with the terror cell which orchestrated the terrorist attacks that struck Paris and Brussels in less than a year.

    If the men appeal the chamber’s decision, they will appear within fifteen days before the pre-trial chamber of the Brussels Court of Appeals.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job