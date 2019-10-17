Paris attacks suspects’ pre-trial detention extended by Brussels council chamber

All four men are suspected of links with the terror cell which orchestrated the terrorist attacks that struck Paris and Brussels in less than a year. Credit: Pixabay

Four terrorist suspects have seen their pre-trial detention extended as part of the investigation into the 2015 Paris attacks, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

In the context of the investigation related to the attacks in Paris on 13 November 2015, the council chamber of Brussels extended the pre-trial detention of Ossama K., Monir A.A., Mohamed A. and Adis A. by two months on Thursday.

Related News:

All four men are suspected of links with the terror cell which orchestrated the terrorist attacks that struck Paris and Brussels in less than a year.

If the men appeal the chamber’s decision, they will appear within fifteen days before the pre-trial chamber of the Brussels Court of Appeals.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times