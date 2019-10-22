Over 300 security guards protest at NATO, possible disruption at Brussels Airport

Passengers travelling via Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning may be faced with delays, particularly when checking in luggage, as a result of a shortage of security staff. Credit: CreativeCommons.

Around 350 people from the security sector gathered outside NATO’s headquarters at 6:00 AM on Tuesday morning to protest against what is being offered to the sector in a new agreement.

“Purchasing power, quality of work and the reimbursement of flexible working hours are the three biggest stumbling blocks,” said Koen Maertens of the General Federation of Belgian Labour, reports VRT.

Protesters gathered on Tuesday morning to reinforce their demands for the new agreement, reports Bruzz.

Brussels Airport Zaventem expects that the shortage of security staff caused by the protest may result in delays, particularly when checking in luggage.

The airport has advised passengers travelling on Tuesday morning to arrive well in advance of their departure time.

22 October we expect longer waiting times at security screening due to a National industrial action of the Security Sector. Advice to our passengers: leave for the airport well ahead of your departure time. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) October 21, 2019

As the protest is due to end around 9:00 AM, the airport expects that most of the disruption will be resolved by 10:00 AM.

The General Federation of Belgian Labour and management are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the new agreement. If an agreement is not reached, the security sector may protest again.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times