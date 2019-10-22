60% of Brussels candidates failed their driving test in 2018

In the Brussels region, 60% of candidates failed their driving tests and 63.3% of candidates failed their driving theory tests in 2018.

In 2017, the figure was lower still, with only 35% of Brussels candidates passing the test.

These statistics suggest that there is a problem with the driving test system, said Brussels Mobility Minister, Elke Van den Brandt, in response to a question by Anne-Charlotte d’Ursel, a member of the Brussels-Capital Region parliament.

Increasing the duration of the driving test from 45 minutes to one hour, which would allow more time for the examiner to prepare the candidate for the test and for evaluation afterwards, was proposed as a solution to the problem.

However, this measure would increase the cost of the already expensive test, reports New Mobility.

“For the lessons with the driving school, one has to pay some €1,200 euros for roughly 20 hours… in the case of repeated failures, the cost could be thousands of euros,” said d’Ursel.

Since the reform of the driving test which took place in 2018 and made the tests a regional concern, the Brussels region has recorded a rise in failure rates, reports La Capitale.

However, according to Van den Brandt’s cabinet, the majority of the reforms went into effect in November of 2018, meaning that the high failure rates in 2018 cannot solely be explained by the reform.

Statistics for 2019 are not yet available.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times