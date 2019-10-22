 
Emergency services discover man suffering from CO poisoning in his apartment
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
Emergency services discover man suffering from CO poisoning...
    Emergency services discover man suffering from CO poisoning in his apartment
    Emergency services discover man suffering from CO poisoning in his apartment

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    A resident of the building called and requested an ambulance in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after hearing calls for help. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Firefighters discovered a man suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in his apartment in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

    At around 12:30 AM, emergency services received a call from a resident of a building on Rue Scailquin requesting an ambulance.

    The resident reported that a neighbour on the ninth floor of the building was banging on the floor and calling for help, said a statement from the Brussels fire department. 

    When the paramedics entered the ninth-floor corridor, their carbon monoxide readers were triggered and they called the fire brigade.

    The firefighters forced open the door to the apartment and found a man in his seventies lying on the floor. He was immediately administered large quantities of oxygen, evacuated and transported to a nearby hospital. His condition has not yet been confirmed.

    The residents of four upstairs apartments in the building were asked to stay at home and open the windows. Tests revealed that there was no carbon monoxide in the apartments and each resident was examined by a doctor. No additional building residents were poisoned.

    The incident was caused by a problem with the boiler located in the kitchen of the man’s apartment on the ninth floor.

    The boiler was sealed by a Sibelga technician.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

