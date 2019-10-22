Belgian artists work together on alcohol-free beer commercial targeting students

As part of a seven-week campaign in Leuven against irresponsible alcohol consumption among students, AB InBev, the American-Belgian multinational drink and brewing holdings company, created a unique advertisement for Jupiler 0.0%.

For the spot, Belgian singer Arno and the band Triggerfinger reworked Belgian Eurovision song contest winner Sandra Kim’s song ‘J’aime la vie’ (“I love life” in French), linking it to responsible alcohol consumption.

“The most important thing, if you love life, is that you do not endanger it. The spot shows that you can also party with alcohol-free beer. We are honoured that artists like Arno and Triggerfinger want to join to deliver this message,” said Lionel Cleenen, Brand Manager Jupiler at AB InBev.

“Participating in an advertising campaign for alcoholic beverages was out of the question for me, I have not drunk a drop of alcohol in 17 years, but this storyline gives a very positive message,” said Lange Polle, Triggerfinger’s bass player.

The commercial will be screened exclusively in the Leuven cinema and on social networks from Monday 21 October.

The commercial shows young people partying and drinking Jupiler beer in a café to the tune of the reworked version of ‘J’aime la vie’, and one person getting behind the wheel. The commercial is then rewound and it is revealed that the driver had been drinking Jupiler 0.0% all evening. The conclusion of the spot is “0% alcohol, 100% party.”

Related News:

“It is important that people understand that you can also party without drinking alcohol,” said Ruben Block, the singer of the Belgian band Triggerfinger.

“J’aime, j’aime la vie… et la 0,0% aussi!” said singer Arno, mimicking the song and adding he loves alcohol-free beer as well.

Jupiler’s goal is to stress that the moments that the people in the spot are sharing with each other are more important than the alcohol that is or is not involved. “Beer has been bringing people together for centuries. It was the social network long before Facebook and WhatsApp even existed. However, beer does not have to contain alcohol. We want to make students think about their drinking habits and get them interested in drinking alcohol-free beer,” said Laure Stuyck, spokesperson for AB InBev.

The commercial is part of a broader seven-week campaign from AB InBev to raise students’ awareness of responsible alcohol consumption. They did this with several initiatives, like an alcohol-free beer-drinking event and a test barrel for students to see whether the beer was alcohol-free or not.

The campaign started with a baseline measurement to take stock of the situation in Leuven, and an evaluation to assess the effectivity and social impact will follow mid-December.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times