De Lijn begins extensive rennovation of Bruxelles-Nord bus station

New bus stops were constructed for De Lijn buses outside Gare du Nord. Credit: © Belga

A substantial renovation project by public transport company De Lijn began at Bruxelles-Nord station on Tuesday morning, the company announced.

Renovations aim to improve passenger and driver comfort, accessibility and safety. The operation should take three months, and is expected to cost around €215,000.

The bus station, located in the basement of the CCN building, will be extensively refurbished. Displays will be improved with digital boards showing timetables in real-time, shelters will be erected and the road re-surfaced.

The bus station will stay open for the duration of the works, but some of the company’s services will not leave from their usual places.

De Lijn had condemned previously complained of disturbances linked to the presence of migrants around the station. At one time, the company decided its buses would no longer stop there. It also closed its ticket offices for a few months earlier this year.

