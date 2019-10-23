 
'Dirtiest street in Brussels' to get a makeover in 2020
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
    ‘Dirtiest street in Brussels’ to get a makeover in 2020

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    The Rue Alphonse Vandenpeereboom in Molenbeek will be redevelopped. Credit: Google Street View

    The Rue Alphonse Vandenpeereboom in Molenbeek will be redeveloped in 2020, according to the municipality.

    The street will be redesigned and have a separated shared walking and cycling path, smart streetlights and pedestrian crossings. Bicycle stands and new garbage cans will also be placed.

    The goal is to not only make the street neater, but also safer for pedestrians as well as cyclists and cars.

    The works will start in January 2020 and will take about six months, according to Jef Van Damme, the Alderman for Public Works, reports Bruzz.

    Earlier in 2019, the street was voted ‘dirtiest street in Brussels’ in a poll on the Bruzz website.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

