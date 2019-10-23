 
Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Latest News:
Michel Nihoul dies at the age of 78...
Drones provide backup for Brussels police...
Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles...
Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network...
Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Michel Nihoul dies at the age of 78
    Drones provide backup for Brussels police
    Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles
    Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year
    Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium
    Clock change: Belgium gets an extra hour sleep on Sunday
    No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city
    Brussels Airlines to encourage voluntary redundancies in response to low profits
    Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays
    Flemish zoo animals get an Autumn treat: photos
    Flemish ombudsman pays Google to hide his name for complaints about De Lijn
    Antwerp restaurant named 5th best in the world
    Fatal e-scooter accident: car owner under investigation
    Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to football, lack of information
    Chamber to set up working group to move forward on decriminalising abortion
    Brexit: Johnson awaits official EU response on extension
    STIB wants to know if travellers are satisfied with its services
    ‘Dirtiest street in Brussels’ to get a makeover in 2020
    Lifeless body found in Liège province parking lot
    New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020
    View more

    Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    According to the police, the truck with the container had sailed by boat from Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga

    The truck in which 39 dead bodies were found on Wednesday in Essex entered England via the Belgian city of Zeebrugge, report British media.

    It was previously assumed that the truck carrying the container had arrived in England from Bulgaria via the town of Holyhead in Wales.

    The bodies were found in the English town of Grays in Essex. “The emergency services arrived but unfortunately all 39 people in the container had died,” said deputy chief of police Pippa Mills of Essex at a press conference, adding that it concerned 38 adults and one teenager, reports VRT NWS. “This is an absolute tragedy,” he added.

    It is still unclear where the victims come from, and whether or not they are migrants smuggled into Great Britain. Investigators are trying to identify the bodies as quickly as possible. “The identification of the victims is priority number one,” said Mills.

    According to the police, the truck with the container had sailed by boat from Zeebrugge to the town of Purfleet and was then placed in Grays, reports De Morgen.

    The front part of the truck is registered in Bulgaria, but according to the British police, the back part is from Ireland.

    The truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job