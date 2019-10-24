 
Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours after fatal floods in Spain
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
    Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours after fatal floods in Spain

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    A Belgian truck driver has been missing since Tuesday evening after flash floods hit northern Spain. Credit: Pixabay.

    A Belgian truck driver has been missing since Tuesday at around 18:30 PM after flash floods hit the northern coastline of Spain earlier this week.

    The truck belonging to the Belgian driver was found on Tuesday evening stranded in the Francoli river in the port city of Tarragona in Catalonia, after which police confirmed that they were looking for the Belgian.

    Police found the lifeless body of a man on Tuesday evening on the beach in Caldes d’Estrac, about 40km north of Barcelona, according to Spanish media outlets.

    The rescue team are continuing their search for the Belgian, as well as four other people who have been missing since the floods hit the area.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

