 
British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium...
British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and...
One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in...
Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given...
Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium
    British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France
    Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given combined 50-year sentence
    Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours after fatal floods in Spain
    Suspended sentence for dentist guilty of sixteen sexual harassment charges
    Two Brussels municipalities named as the poorest in Belgium
    39 dead bodies found in cooling container in Essex: what is known so far
    Belgian mayor criticised for preventing deportation of Albanian family
    Extinction Rebellion: Greens call for investigation into police violence
    Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context
    Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside Essex trailer will focus on ‘organisers’
    Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across Belgium on Thursday
    Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies in a trailer truck
    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
    Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken
    Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot
    Two listeria cases detected in Belgium after deadly Dutch outbreak
    Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
    Drug trafficker associated with infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux dies at the age of 78
    View more

    British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    The Belgian football club AA Ghent has invited two British Liverpool fans as guests of honour. Credit: Facebook/Vincent Van Malderen

    Two British Liverpool fans will be invited as guests of honour to Belgian football club KAA Gent’s next game after they mixed up the cities Ghent and Genk, and ended up in the wrong city for the KRC Genk-Liverpool FC match on Wednesday.

    Two fans of the British football club Liverpool FC made a mistake on Wednesday evening and ended up in the city of Ghent (spelled in Dutch as ‘Gent’), in the West part of Flanders, instead of in Genk, in the East.

    They did not make it to Genk, in the province of Limburg, in time for the Genk-Liverpool match in the UEFA Champions League, and had to watch it on a television in a cafe in Ghent, reports VRT NWS.

    Football club KAA Gent got wind of this and felt so sorry for the Brits that they invited them as guests of honour to their next Belgian league game against KRC Genk.

    “We invite the two gentlemen to come to see our next competition game against KRC Genk, in January. They will be guests of honour, get a tour of our Ghelamco-arena, and something to eat as well. They can watch the game from the grandstand, and we will make sure that they will be able to return to England like real VIPs,” said Patrick Lips from KAA Gent on Radio 2 Oost-Vlaanderen.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job