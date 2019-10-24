British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game

Two British Liverpool fans will be invited as guests of honour to Belgian football club KAA Gent’s next game after they mixed up the cities Ghent and Genk, and ended up in the wrong city for the KRC Genk-Liverpool FC match on Wednesday.

Two fans of the British football club Liverpool FC made a mistake on Wednesday evening and ended up in the city of Ghent (spelled in Dutch as ‘Gent’), in the West part of Flanders, instead of in Genk, in the East.

They did not make it to Genk, in the province of Limburg, in time for the Genk-Liverpool match in the UEFA Champions League, and had to watch it on a television in a cafe in Ghent, reports VRT NWS.

Football club KAA Gent got wind of this and felt so sorry for the Brits that they invited them as guests of honour to their next Belgian league game against KRC Genk.

“We invite the two gentlemen to come to see our next competition game against KRC Genk, in January. They will be guests of honour, get a tour of our Ghelamco-arena, and something to eat as well. They can watch the game from the grandstand, and we will make sure that they will be able to return to England like real VIPs,” said Patrick Lips from KAA Gent on Radio 2 Oost-Vlaanderen.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times