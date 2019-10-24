Boris Johnson asks for early elections on 12 December

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will give MPs more time to debate Brexit his deal, but only if they agree to a general election on 12 December.

He urged the Labour Party to back an election in a vote he plans to hold next week.

Johnson said he expected the EU to grant an extension to his 31 October deadline, even though he “really” did not want one, reports BBC.

“It looks as if our European friends are going to respond positively to the call for a postponement, although I did not want that to happen,” Johnson said, reports De Morgen. “Quite frankly, it is time for the opposition to summon up their courage and submit to the judgment of our collective boss, the voter,” he added.

Johnson asked the Parliament to allow him to call for elections on Monday. He will need a two-thirds majority in the British House of Commons.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times