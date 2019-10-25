New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth...

Belgium’s new North Sea windmill zone will bear the name of ‘Princess Elisabeth Park’, the Council of Ministers decided on Friday on the occasion of the 18th birthday of the crown princess.

“Excellent birthday to Princess Elisabeth. For her birthday [the Belgian Government] is naming the new windmill park ‘Princess Elisabeth’,” Prime Minister Charles Michel announced on Twitter.

This is the second offshore windmill zone being developed west of the Belgian coast. It covers an area of 281km2 and will include all parks to be built between 2020 and 2030, the cabinet of line minister Philippe De Backer (Open Vld) explained.

The capacity of the windmills to be installed there is estimated at 1.75 gigawatts, equivalent to about 10% of Belgium’s electricity needs. The country’s existing windmills already produce 10% of the national need.

Investing in windmills is investing in the future, according to the Government. “They are a symbol for the future in sync with our energy and climate ambitions,” it noted. “The choice of the name is also symbolic. The crown princess also embodies the future of our country.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times