 
New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 October, 2019
Latest News:
Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million...
Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for...
Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national...
New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth...
How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for a ‘greener’ fleet
    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
    New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth
    How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country
    TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020
    Bundles of cash hidden throughout Brussels by anonymous YouTuber
    How old is the average Belgian worker ?
    Belgian Prime Minister to resign earlier than expected
    Brussels climate plan faces criticism from Vlaams Belang
    Boy poked himself on injection needle found in park during recess
    Buyer found for 29 remaining Thomas Cook branches in Belgium, jobs not guaranteed
    Brussels’ Climate Plan: this is what it means
    Five new destinations from Brussels Charleroi airport this winter
    New tram bus will link city to Brussels Airport from spring 2020
    Stromae to feature on Coldplay’s new album, new song released
    Children among dozens found inside van in suspected human smuggling operation
    Fewer soldiers on Belgian streets to protect citizens from terrorism
    CO leaks cause four people to be hospitalised on Thursday
    Climate emergency declared by three more Brussels municipalities
    View more

    New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    © Belga

    Belgium’s new North Sea windmill zone will bear the name of ‘Princess Elisabeth Park’, the Council of Ministers decided on Friday on the occasion of the 18th birthday of the crown princess.

    “Excellent birthday to Princess Elisabeth. For her birthday [the Belgian Government] is naming the new windmill park ‘Princess Elisabeth’,” Prime Minister Charles Michel announced on Twitter.

    This is the second offshore windmill zone being developed west of the Belgian coast. It covers an area of 281km2 and will include all parks to be built between 2020 and 2030, the cabinet of line minister Philippe De Backer (Open Vld) explained.

    The capacity of the windmills to be installed there is estimated at 1.75 gigawatts, equivalent to about 10% of Belgium’s electricity needs. The country’s existing windmills already produce 10% of the national need.

    Investing in windmills is investing in the future, according to the Government. “They are a symbol for the future in sync with our energy and climate ambitions,” it noted. “The choice of the name is also symbolic. The crown princess also embodies the future of our country.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job