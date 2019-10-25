 
    World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Hundreds of tubs, and even swimming pools, full of Lego will be placed throughout the exhibition. Credit: Bricklive/Facebook

    The largest Lego event in the world, Bricklive, will come to Tour & Taxis in Brussels from Friday 25 October.

    The event will spread out five million Lego pieces will be used over an 8,000m² area in Tour & Taxis. The organisation predicts about 20,000 visitors of all ages to discover Lego in an interactive way, and look at the seven life-size sculptures, reports BX1.

    Hundreds of tubs, and even swimming pools, full of Lego will be placed throughout the exhibition in which people can play with the blocks and build their own creations.

    “Lego’s success remains its simplicity. It can look simple, but it can also be very complex. That’s why Lego is regarded as one of the greatest inventions of the last 100 years,” said Mario Iacampo, Managing Director of Bricklive, reports Bruzz.

    Bricklive will be open from 25 October to 3 November.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

