 
Belgian minister calls for a minimum €1,500 pension
Saturday, 26 October, 2019
    Credit: Belga

    In 2024, five indexations will raise the guaranteed minimum pension to 1,400 euros gross per month. With the help of a welfare envelope, the symbolic amount of 1,500 euros could be achieved, L’Echo reported on Saturday. 

    This guaranteed minimum pension of 1,500 euros was flagged as a campaign goal by many parties during the last election. And it is not as difficult as that to achieve. 

    “If the minimum pension continues to be increased in the same proportion as under the Michel Government (+ 12.73% for employees), we will arrive at the end of the next legislative period with a minimum pension at 1,427 euros,” the Cabinet of the Minister for Pensions Daniel Bacquelaine said. 

    From a budgetary point of view, the automatic indexation should make the budget revaluation pill easier to swallow, which is already attracting interest from parties, L’Echo wrote. 

    After a career of 45 years, today’s minimum guaranteed pension for a single employee amounts to 1,266.37 euros gross.

    The Brussels Times

