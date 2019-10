The iPhone 5 model is no longer sold in stores. Credit: Pexels

The iPhone 5 smartphone by Apple will no longer be usable after Sunday 3 November unless an update is installed.

Unless updated, the phone will lose all support for the App Store, Maps and other Apple online services as well as losing access to the internet.

The company has informed iPhone 5 users by sending them a push notification. The 5 model is no longer sold in stores, but can still be bought as a refurbished device.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times