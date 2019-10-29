Belgian companies offered free artificial intelligence course...

The objective of the four-hour course is to get to know AI and its potential uses. Credit: Flickr/ITU Pictures

Agoria, the Belgian umbrella organisation of the technology industry, wants to boost artificial intelligence (AI) in the Belgian business world by launching a free online course for companies and employees.

This is a first in Europe. The objective of the four-hour course is to get to know AI and its uses. If interested, companies can take more in-depth courses on specific projects afterwards.

The online curriculum was presented at Brussels Airport, which has been using AI to make traffic run as smooth as possible for some time, on Tuesday.

Large Belgian companies like IBM and Proximus as well as smaller ones like Faktion and In The Pocket already have a lot of expertise on AI, according to Agoria. However, the potential for the use of artificial intelligence in everyday life remains enormous.

Agoria’s ambition is to reach 2,000 companies for the training session within the year.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times