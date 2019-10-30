 
STIB testing use of bank card as metro ticket at entrance gates
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
Latest News:
STIB testing use of bank card as metro...
‘1969 Lunar watch’ launched towards space for 50th...
Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium...
Migration from Brussels to Flanders more than doubles...
Belgian jihadists in Syria ask to return to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    STIB testing use of bank card as metro ticket at entrance gates
    ‘1969 Lunar watch’ launched towards space for 50th anniversary of first man on the Moon
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Migration from Brussels to Flanders more than doubles over 10 years: survey
    Belgian jihadists in Syria ask to return to Belgium for the third time
    COP25 in Chile that Belgian climate activists have been sailing to for a month cancelled
    Brexit: Johnson’s agreement will cost the UK economy £70 billion by 2029, research shows
    Armenian Genocide: After EU, the US recognizes genocide in WWI
    Trains will skip Brussels-Midi station during extended 1 November weekend
    Small businesses in Flanders fear stagnating workforce after Brexit
    Belgium cooperates with Kazakh police
    Culprit of infamous ‘parachute murder’ requests conditional release
    Belgian pensioners increasingly take on ‘flexi-jobs’
    Inflation in Belgium reaches half a percent
    A thousand underprivileged children get free ride on Brussels’ ferris wheel on Wednesday
    Brussels Airport hit by power cut, delays reported
    A dozen men found in cooling container next to E34 motorway
    Belgian cyclist union calls for concrete traffic rules for E-bikes
    Man dies after heart attack in police station
    Bicycle theft doubles in Brussels despite decrease in rest of Belgium
    View more

    STIB testing use of bank card as metro ticket at entrance gates

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    STIB wants to make the step for people to start using public transport a lot smaller with the new system. Credit: STIB

    STIB is testing a new system of contactless payment at metro station Parc/Park to allow travellers to directly scan their bank card, instead of a ticket, at the gates.

    If everything goes well, all other metro stops, as well as the electric buses on bus line 33, will be outfitted with the contactless system over the next few months. By cutting out the step of buying a ticket at the machines to scan at the entrance gates, STIB wants to make the step for people to start using public transport a lot smaller.

    “The bank card will become the ticket,” said Françoise Ledune, a STIB spokesperson to RTBF. “If you change buses, trams or metros on your journey, you will have to validate each time in front of these new readers with the same bank card. The same goes for passing through the gates to get out of the metro, for example,” she added. If the traveller does not exceed the travel time of 60 minutes, the price of one basic ticket will be debited from their bank account.

    “We are doing internal tests,” said An Van Hamme, the spokesperson for STIB, to Bruzz. STIB is testing to see if there will be no double payments when travellers scan their wallets containing several bank cards.

    In total, STIB purchased a total of 6,200 devices to implement the technology over the entire metro network and the electric buses on line 33.

    The system, allowing travellers to pay contactless for STIB tickets, should be operational by next summer at the latest, reports Bruzz.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job