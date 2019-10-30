 
Red Cross implements 'Winter plan' for homeless people on Brussels streets
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
    Red Cross implements ‘Winter plan’ for homeless people on Brussels streets

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    The charity will also be distributing soup. Credit: Red Cross

    The Francophone Red-Cross will open the doors of its shelters for the homeless and vulnerable starting from 1 November as part of their ‘Winter plan’.

    The Red Cross will start its ‘Winter plan’, offering shelter during the day for 250 people as well as shelter during the night for 220 people.

    One in four families in Belgium live in poverty, and there are 17,000 homeless people in the country, 4,000 of whom are in Brussels, according to the organisation. The charity will also be distributing soup, reports Bruzz.

    Since 2017, the Red Cross has managed the emergency night shelter near the Maelbeek metro station, with a capacity of approximately 220 people.

    There, homeless people receive a bed, breakfast in the morning, a hot meal in the evening and other services such as medical follow-up. Starting from this year, the organisation will give first aid training courses to the homeless people staying there, reports BX1.

    The Winter plan will be in force until 31 March.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

