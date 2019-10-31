 
EU withdraws appeal against Belgium concerning seasonal workers
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    EU withdraws appeal against Belgium concerning seasonal workers

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    The European Commission announced on Wednesday its decision to withdraw a complaint against Belgium that it had lodged in July 2018. Credit: Belga.

    The EU announced on Wednesday that it has decided to withdraw its appeal against Belgium for its non-compliance with the Seasonal Workers Directive.

    In July 2018, the EU Commission brought a complaint to the European Court of Justice regarding Belgium’s failure to adequately comply with the provisions of the directive.

    The directive determines the conditions of entry of seasonal workers who are third-country nationals and defines the rights of the category of workers.

    It aims to ensure that these workers are treated in the same way as national workers in regards to various aspects such as working conditions, remuneration, health and safety and social security.

    The directive also provides guarantees to protect such workers against the risk of exploitation.

    Since the EU Commission lodged the complaint in the summer of 2018, Belgium fulfilled its obligations and subsequently notified the EU of its complete implementation of the directive.

    The directive required that the stay of the concerned category of workers be limited to between five and nine months for a 12-month period.

    The federal government established an agreement on 6 December 2018 allowing seasonal workers to stay in Belgium for up to five months.

    The Brussels Times

