 
What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 November, 2019
Latest News:
What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?...
Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works...
What is open on 1 November in Brussels?...
Police launch probe after attack on 63-year-old sex...
Belgians less interested in buying an electric car...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 November 2019
    What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?
    Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works kick off in Gare du Midi
    What is open on 1 November in Brussels?
    Police launch probe after attack on 63-year-old sex worker
    Belgians less interested in buying an electric car
    Belgian archeologists discover ancient book at Egyptian burial site
    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
    EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive refugees
    Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020
    Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby
    The World Rallycross Championship returns to Belgium
    Anuna de Wever pursues Atlantic crossing despite COP25 cancellation
    Belgian government to go into ‘shutdown’ on Thursday night
    China set to launch 5G network on Friday
    ‘More safety with fewer traffic lights at crossings’
    One person stuck under a tram after incident in Brussels
    Unidentified body found in Brussels canal
    Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking
    Demand for more ticket offices in Belgian train stations
    View more

    What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?

    Friday, 01 November 2019
    Credit: Pxhere

    On 1 November, people are off work and streets quiet down as many businesses and services close down in cities across Belgium and Europe, but what exactly is celebrated on this public holiday?

    All Saints’ Day, also known as All Hallows Day or the Feast of All Saints, is a holiday celebrated on the first day of November in countries of the Christian tradition.

    It comes after All Saints’ Eve on 31 October, alternatively known as All Hallows Eve, which traditionally marks the beginning of a three-day period of remembrance of the dead but which eventually led to the celebration of Halloween.

    According to the belief that those who have gone to Heaven continue to be strongly bound to those who remain in Earth, on All Saints’ Day, devotees celebrate all known saint figures and martyrs but also unknown figures, such as faithful devotees or loved ones who have passed but who led others to a life of faith.

    On 1 November, observers attend church and visit cemeteries to lay flowers and candles on the graves of their deceased loved ones. In Belgium, the tradition is to decorate loved ones’ graves with chrysanthemums.

    In some countries, such as Germany France, special bread is baked for the occasion, which in Germany is given to children and in France is traditionally placed on graves or tombs.

    All Saints’ Day is followed by All Souls’ Day on 2 November, in which the souls of all Christians who have passed away are remembered.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job