Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates

Several women, residents of a retirement home in Saint-Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, lodged a complaint against the 68-year-old man. Credit: Pixabay.

A 68-year-old man is set to come before the Brussels correctional court on Monday in connection with a sexual abuse complaint lodged against him by several female residents of his retirement home.

Several elderly women, residents of a retirement home in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode in Brussels, came together to lodge a civil party complaint against the 68-year-old man, who was admitted to the home in 2016.

The claim outlines that in 2017 and 2018 the man abused four residents, aged between 65 and 85 years old, who were residents of the retirement home during that time.

Once the complaint was lodged, the 68-year-old man was held in custody for almost a year.

The suspect denies all charges.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times