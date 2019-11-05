 
Children pulled alive from pond in Namur, one woman still missing
Tuesday, 05 November, 2019
    Children pulled alive from pond in Namur, one woman still missing

    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    Credit: Google Street View

    Three children have been retrieved alive from a pond in a Namur park after they ended up in the water with an unidentified woman, who is still missing.

    Emergency response teams were called to the Walloon capital’s Parc Louise-Marie at around 7 P.M. on Monday by witnesses who saw four people falling into the water.

    “The children were quickly rescued by bystanders but the mother (sic) has not been found yet,” Pierre Bocca, commander of the local fire department’s water rescues team told La Dernière Heure.

    After being pulled from the pond, one of the three children was resuscitated on site and all three were taken to the hospital, with their condition since stable, Bocca added.

    The head of the rescue team added that the child who had to be resuscitated had to be freed from the woman’s hold.

    “The child was yanked from the mother’s (sic) arms,” Bocca said. “She sank in the pond, despite the person’s efforts to save her too.”

    Four rescue divers searched for the missing woman in the pond for around one hour and ten minutes with no results. The search operations will continue on Tuesday morning with the assistance of a civil protection team.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

