 
Investigation launched after employee suffers severe burns at fries factory
Tuesday, 05 November, 2019
    Investigation launched after employee suffers severe burns at fries factory

    Tuesday, 05 November 2019
    A 44-year-old employee suffered from second-degree burns while at work on Thursday. Credit: Pixnio.

    An investigation has been launched after an employee suffered severe burns while at work in a frozen fries factory in Wallonia on Thursday.

    On the site of the Clarebout Potatoes factory, based in Comines-Warneton, a 44-year-old female employee was splashed with boiling oil on Thursday morning.

    Suffering from second-degree burns, the woman was immediately brought to the hospital.

    The police informed the labour auditor, the public prosecutor of the labour court responsible for intervening when a citizen’s social security and social assistance rights are at stake, about the incident on Thursday.

    The 44-year-old woman returned to her home on Friday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

