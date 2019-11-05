Investigation launched after employee suffers severe burns at fries factory

A 44-year-old employee suffered from second-degree burns while at work on Thursday. Credit: Pixnio.

An investigation has been launched after an employee suffered severe burns while at work in a frozen fries factory in Wallonia on Thursday.

On the site of the Clarebout Potatoes factory, based in Comines-Warneton, a 44-year-old female employee was splashed with boiling oil on Thursday morning.

Suffering from second-degree burns, the woman was immediately brought to the hospital.

The police informed the labour auditor, the public prosecutor of the labour court responsible for intervening when a citizen’s social security and social assistance rights are at stake, about the incident on Thursday.

The 44-year-old woman returned to her home on Friday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times