Woman convicted of murder for sabotaging parachute requests leave from prison

The culprit of the infamous parachute murder, Els Clottemans, has made a request for limited detention meaning she would be able to leave Ghent prison during the day in order to follow an educational course.

Clottemans, who was sentenced in 2010 to thirty years in prison for murdering Els Van Doren by tampering with her parachute ropes, has now served a third of her sentence. As a result, she is eligible for early release.

If the request for limited detention is successful it means that Clottemans will be able to leave the prison, accompanied by a judicial assistant, during the day for 16 hours, and return to the prison in the evening.

“The plan is that [Clottemans] would follow a course and end up with a fixed routine, but I cannot give more details about that yet,” said her lawyer Katrien Van der Straeten.

Clottemans continues to deny the murder of Els Van Doren.

“It is smart to request limited detention,” commented the lawyer of the victim’s relatives, Jef Vermassen. “If she were to ask her freedom now, the answer might be no,” Vermassen continued.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times