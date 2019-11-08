Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award...

Queen Mathilde of Belgium will be awarded this year’s German Bambi Award for Charity.

“Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium not only represents a country; she is a role model for all people in Europe,” the awards’ jury said. “She fulfils her role as the mother of the country far beyond national borders,” they added.

Queen Mathilde is the honorary chairperson of the “Child Focus” Foundation for missing and sexually exploited children and the Honorary President of Unicef Belgium. She is also involved with a campaign against cyber-bullying.

In 2017, she received the German Sustainability Award for her involvement in promoting the UN 2030 Agenda for global sustainable development.

“Queen Mathilde is committed to strengthening the rights of women and children, to education, health and poverty reduction,” said the Hubert Burda Media group, the organiser of the awards.

The awards ceremony will be held in the German city of Baden-Baden on 21 November and broadcasted live on the German channel “Das Erste” at 8:15 PM local time.

The Bambi Awards, which were named after the Disney character, have been presented every year since 1948. They are considered Germany’s most prestigious media award and are described as “a mark of honour given to people that have impressed and inspired the German people,” according to VRT.

Sheila Uría Veliz

The Brussels Times