 
Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award...
Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit...
Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks...
Belgium to update emergency calls service from early...
Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 November 2019
    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
    Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit
    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
    Belgium to update emergency calls service from early 2020
    Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers
    Tears for Catalonia
    Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student
    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
    Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike
    Car share schemes found to be not so green
    How five Brussels municipalities will make cycling easier from 2020
    Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice
    Taxi drivers’ strike planned for 26 November is cancelled
    Belgium named as the happiest country in the EU
    Rwandan tried for ‘unspeakable’ crimes in first-ever genocide trial in Belgium
    Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution
    Contagious virus infects 100 elementary school children in Flanders
    Eco-friendly cars in Brussels cost up to €5,000 more than in Flanders
    Measles on the rise in Belgium and across Europe
    View more

    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award

    Friday, 08 November 2019
    A still from a video of Queen Mathilde's anti-cyberbullying campaign. Credit: Koninklijk Paleis

    Queen Mathilde of Belgium will be awarded this year’s German Bambi Award for Charity.

    “Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium not only represents a country; she is a role model for all people in Europe,” the awards’ jury said. “She fulfils her role as the mother of the country far beyond national borders,” they added.

    Queen Mathilde is the honorary chairperson of the “Child Focus” Foundation for missing and sexually exploited children and the Honorary President of Unicef Belgium. She is also involved with a campaign against cyber-bullying.

    In 2017, she received the German Sustainability Award for her involvement in promoting the UN 2030 Agenda for global sustainable development.

    “Queen Mathilde is committed to strengthening the rights of women and children, to education, health and poverty reduction,” said the Hubert Burda Media group, the organiser of the awards.

    The awards ceremony will be held in the German city of Baden-Baden on 21 November and broadcasted live on the German channel “Das Erste” at 8:15 PM local time.

    The Bambi Awards, which were named after the Disney character, have been presented every year since 1948. They are considered Germany’s most prestigious media award and are described as “a mark of honour given to people that have impressed and inspired the German people,” according to VRT.

    Sheila Uría Veliz
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job