 
Red Devils unveil new football jersey
Monday, 11 November, 2019
Red Devils unveil new football jersey
Former Proximus boss lands job with U.S. consultancy...
Expect cold weather, showers this week, IRM says...
Over a dozen arrests as animal rights activists...
UK averts looming recession with 0.3% GDP growth...
    Monday, 11 November 2019
    Red Devils unveil new football jersey

    Monday, 11 November 2019
    Its main innovation is that it has red and black bands on the front as well as the federation’s new logo. Credit © Belga

    Belgium’s football union on Monday unveiled the new jersey to be worn by national football teams.

    Its main innovation is that it has red and black bands on the front as well as the federation’s new logo, presented last week.

    The Red Flames will become the first national team to wear the new outfit when they come up against Lithuania on Tuesday.

    “It should be stressed that the ‘B’ has a prominent role on the jersey, which pays homage to our country, which its wearers represent with pride,” the Royal Belgian Football Association said on its website. “On the front of the jersey, the letter “B” is formed with broad black and dark red stripes, with an effect that strongly recalls stripes made with a brush. On the collar, there is also a miniature version of the “B” painted in the three Belgian colours. It’s also the first outfit with the Federation’s new logo, which we launched last week.”

    “The new Home jersey has a small V-necked collar, for a modern effect,” the association continued. “In addition to part of the “B” on the front, the Adidas bands on the side are also black, with our new logo as a subtle detail worked into the numbers. The jersey is thus entirely designed from the three Belgian colours. The same goes for the trunks and the socks: red with Adidas stripes, again black, and the yellow number on the trunks. Moreover, the Belgian flag can be seen on the front of the socks.

    The Red Flames will be decked out in the new outfit for their Euro Women’s qualifying match on Tuesday against Lithuania.

    The Red Devils will don the jersey at their match against Cyprus on Tuesday 19 November, marking the end of the games of the Euro 2020 qualifying round.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

