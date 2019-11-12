 
Manneken Pis gets new costume for World Pneumonia Day
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 November, 2019
Latest News:
Manneken Pis gets new costume for World Pneumonia...
Brussels frites shop first to earn sustainable Good...
Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary cancels 2020 trips...
Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after...
What’s needed to cycle after dark in Belgium?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    Manneken Pis gets new costume for World Pneumonia Day
    Brussels frites shop first to earn sustainable Good Food label
    Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary cancels 2020 trips
    Animal rights activists ask for independent assessment after over 180 ducks died following their break-in
    What’s needed to cycle after dark in Belgium?
    EURO 2020: Red Devils prepare for the last two qualifying matches
    British Labour hit by a cyber-attack as elections approach
    Traffic police threaten strike after officer reprimanded for warning shot
    Special police forces raided as part of investigation into organised crime
    Over 180 ducks die following animal activist break in
    Racist and homophobic fans to be banned from Belgian football matches
    Several banks announce price hikes from next year
    Ghent University plagued by mysterious smell, classes moved
    Two Belgian suspects arrested in international investigation into financing of terrorism
    Flanders seeks to speed-up expropriations for cycle paths, public works
    Autonomous trains to be tested on Belgian rail
    Red Devils unveil new football jersey
    After a rocky move, ex-Proximus boss lands job with US consultancy
    Over a dozen arrests as animal rights activists take anti-foie gras protest to supermarket
    UK averts looming recession with 0.3% GDP growth
    View more

    Manneken Pis gets new costume for World Pneumonia Day

    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    The Brussels icon Manneken Pis donned an oxygen mask on Tuesday morning. Credit: Jose Antonio Navas/ Flickr.

    Brussels icon Manneken Pis was given a new costume on Tuesday morning for World Pneumonia Day.

    Wearing an oxygen mask and a red tee-shirt belonging to the children’s rights organisation Save the Children, the costume is intended to highlight the risk of pneumonia.

    Despite the fact that pneumonia is treatable, it is a leading cause of death for children under five years of age.

    This reality is partly to do with the lack of oxygen supply for children in some countries, stemming from the fact that oxygen tanks are very expensive and difficult to transport, Save the Children spokesperson Alva Finn told Bruzz.

    Save the Children calls for the European Union to invest more time and energy into researching the disease.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job