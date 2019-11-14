 
Every Belgian child who sends a letter to Saint Nicholas will receive a response this winter
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese...
Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to...
Every Belgian child who sends a letter to...
Brussels to hike fee on companies with excess...
Doctors suspect teen is first Belgian to die...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese nationals
    Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to be held in custody for one month
    Every Belgian child who sends a letter to Saint Nicholas will receive a response this winter
    Brussels to hike fee on companies with excess parking lots
    Doctors suspect teen is first Belgian to die from e-cigarette use
    Belgian teen climate activists will ‘most likely’ miss the COP25 in Madrid
    Two Belgian media outlets discovered among hundreds fake news websites serving Indian interests
    Student club in Antwerp suspended after using food during initiation ceremonies
    De Lijn employee strike continues into Thursday, disruptions continue
    Greta Thunberg leaves USA for Europe on a catamaran
    Dutch police shoots woman in front of school children
    Wallonia rejects Dutch plan to slash speed limits to 100 km/hr
    Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of murders in Brussels genocide trial
    Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to fight fan harassment
    Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over previous name
    Manual to fight workplace discrimination created by employment office
    Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes
    ‘European way of life’ portfolio to undergo name change
    Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee
    Arson in housing centre for asylum seekers was ‘act of political terror,’ Flemish interior minister says
    View more

    Every Belgian child who sends a letter to Saint Nicholas will receive a response this winter

    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Every child who sends a letter to the Saint Nicholas secretariat will receive a response, Bpost promised. Credit: Belga.

    Children can start to send letters and drawings to Saint Nicholas once again as Bpost re-opens the doors of its Saint Nicholas secretariat for this winter.

    Every child who sends a letter or a drawing to Saint Nicholas this winter will receive an answer, Bpost explains.

    To receive a response from Saint Nicholas, children can send their post to the address; Rue d’Espagne 1, 0612 Hemel.

    Letters or drawings will be free of charge and do not need to be stamped. They can be posted used any of the 2,000 Saint Nicholas classic red letterboxes that are spread across Belgium. The address to which children should send their post is also written on these letterboxes.

    Post sent before 29 November will receive a response no later than 6 December, according to Bpost. However, the Saint Nicholas secretariat does need the address of the sender to ensure Saint Nicholas’ response. Saint Nicholas’ helpers kindly ask that this address be clearly written on the back of the post.

    Last Christmas, Saint Nicholas’ helpers replied to over 300,000 letters.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job