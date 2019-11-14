Every Belgian child who sends a letter to Saint Nicholas will receive a response this winter

Every child who sends a letter to the Saint Nicholas secretariat will receive a response, Bpost promised. Credit: Belga.

Children can start to send letters and drawings to Saint Nicholas once again as Bpost re-opens the doors of its Saint Nicholas secretariat for this winter.

Every child who sends a letter or a drawing to Saint Nicholas this winter will receive an answer, Bpost explains.

To receive a response from Saint Nicholas, children can send their post to the address; Rue d’Espagne 1, 0612 Hemel.

Letters or drawings will be free of charge and do not need to be stamped. They can be posted used any of the 2,000 Saint Nicholas classic red letterboxes that are spread across Belgium. The address to which children should send their post is also written on these letterboxes.

Post sent before 29 November will receive a response no later than 6 December, according to Bpost. However, the Saint Nicholas secretariat does need the address of the sender to ensure Saint Nicholas’ response. Saint Nicholas’ helpers kindly ask that this address be clearly written on the back of the post.

Last Christmas, Saint Nicholas’ helpers replied to over 300,000 letters.

