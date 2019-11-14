 
McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian branches by end of 2019
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Latest News:
Notes with Nazi symbols left on cars in...
17 Belgian exchange students asked to return early...
In detail: how will Belgian bank fees change...
McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian...
Flemish cultural sector demands answers on budgetary cuts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Notes with Nazi symbols left on cars in East Flanders province, investigation opened
    17 Belgian exchange students asked to return early from Hong Kong as unrest continues
    In detail: how will Belgian bank fees change from 2020?
    McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian branches by end of 2019
    Flemish cultural sector demands answers on budgetary cuts
    Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards
    Brexit: ‘the true end of the British Empire’
    Old Brussels metro cars put travellers in danger, but remain in use
    Uninformed travellers will be given access to new app on vaccinations, health risks and disease outbreaks
    Brussels schools are falling apart
    Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in Namibia
    680,000 Flemish people live in poverty, yet government scraps 2020 target goals
    Brexit: UK will not appoint EU Commissioner before December elections
    Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese nationals
    Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to be held in custody for one month
    Every Belgian child who sends a letter to Saint Nicholas will receive a response this winter
    Brussels to hike fee on companies with excess parking lots
    Doctors suspect teen is first Belgian to die from e-cigarette use
    Belgian teen climate activists will ‘most likely’ miss the COP25 in Madrid
    Two Belgian media outlets discovered among hundreds fake news websites serving Indian interests
    View more

    McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian branches by end of 2019

    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    The new program will see the removal of all plastic straws from Belgium's McDonald's branches. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    American fast-food company McDonald’s announced on Thursday the launch of the program ‘Better M’ which aims to minimise plastic and improve recyclability in packaging across Europe.

    The program includes the complete removal of plastic McFlurry lids in all European branches, the testing of alternatives to the plastic McFlurry spoon, as well as the introduction of a new recyclable straw across Europe.

    The new recyclable straw will replace plastic straws in all of Belgium’s 86 McDonald’s restaurants by the end of 2019.

    The removal of the McFlurry lid alone is expected to account for savings of over 1,200 tonnes of plastic per year.

    Following in the footsteps of the Netherlands where recyclable masks were a success, McDonald’s branches in Belgium will also start to offer recycled paper masks as part of the Happy Meal deal, instead of plastic balloons, explains intelligence resource for European packaging PackagingEurope.

    ‘Better M’ is part of the objectives the company set in a global project called ‘Scale for Good‘, which was launched in 2018.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job