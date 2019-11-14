 
Doctors demand e-cigarette ban after first suspected death in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Latest News:
Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim...
International petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout...
Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to...
Violence against Brussels police quadrupled in four years...
GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Saint-Josse residents finally have a place to swim after 10 year wait
    International petitioners urge Belgium to stop 5G rollout
    Vlaams Belang launches campaign against jihadis’ return to Belgium
    Violence against Brussels police quadrupled in four years
    GMO imports face fresh opposition in European Parliament
    Throwing cigarette butts on the streets in Brussels to be punished by €200 fine
    Doctors demand e-cigarette ban after first suspected death in Belgium
    Nearly 3,200 homeless will be kept off Brussels streets this winter
    The giant pandas twins of Pairi Daiza introduced to the world
    Notes with Nazi symbols left on cars in East Flanders province, investigation opened
    17 Belgian exchange students asked to return early from Hong Kong as unrest continues
    In detail: how will Belgian bank fees change from 2020?
    McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian branches by end of 2019
    Flemish cultural sector demands answers on budgetary cuts
    Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards
    Brexit: ‘the true end of the British Empire’
    Old Brussels metro cars put travellers in danger, but remain in use
    Uninformed travellers will be given access to new app on vaccinations, health risks and disease outbreaks
    Brussels schools are falling apart
    Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in Namibia
    View more

    Doctors demand e-cigarette ban after first suspected death in Belgium

    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    A teenager passed away in Brussels after being admitted with breathing problems, which doctors suspect were caused by his vaping habit. Credit: Vaping360/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

    Pulmonologists renewed calls for a general ban on electronic cigarettes following news that a teenager’s death in a Brussels hospital was linked to his use of electronic cigarettes.

    “We don’t know what the longterm effects of e-cigarettes are, we do not have a good enough overview of the chemicals that are inside,” Doctor Ingel Demedts said in an interview with Radio 1.

    “The standpoint of the European Association of Pulmonologists (sic), is that there should be a ban,” he added, noting that after the teen’s recently reported death, the association could only “strengthen” their standpoint.

    Demedts’ statements follow news that an 18-year-old died from pulmonary complications which doctors handling his case suspect were the result of his use of an electronic cigarette.

    The teen, identified as Raphaël, is said to have received the e-cigarette as a gift and to have used it with CBD oil, which doctors suspect is to blame for his rapid pulmonary deteriorating.

    The teenager passed away in Brussels’ Saint-Luc clinic on 6 November after being admitted with respiratory problems. Speaking to Belgian media, his father said he had been admitted after he had spent “the whole night coughing.”

    “Raphaël had a hard time breathing for five days,” his father Thierry told HLN. “He coughed enormously and also spit blood,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    Doctors who treated Raphaël at the Saint-Luc clinic said no tests existed which could allow for a direct link to be made between the teenager’s death and his vaping habit, but that all other possible causes had been ruled out.

    “The case is comparable to other cases in the United States where people used home-made cannabidiol with their e-cigarettes,” Marc Meysman, who leads the pneumology department at UZ Brussels University Hospital, said in a phone interview.

    “These are substances which are often vicious and which are evidently not good for us to breathe in,” he said, adding: “Our lungs are clearly not made to inhale vapours.”

    Tests are currently being carried out on the CBD liquid that Raphaël used to vape, whose origin remains unclear, in order to determine its composition.

    Referring to the 39 reported deaths in the United States, Demedts said that “in 80% of cases, death was caused by a substance that people added to e-cigarette themselves.”

    Meysman said that Belgian regulations on e-cigarettes are stricter than those in the United States, referring in particular to the maximum quantity of nicotine that was allowed.

    Jan Eyckmans of the federal public health service told HLN that it was waiting to hear back from Saint-Luc on the tests’ results and that measures would be taken “if necessary,” noting that regulations prohibited the addition of certain additives, such as vitamins and caffeine, into liquids used for vaping.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job