Student hopsitalised after being hit by tram in Brussels

An unidentified student has been hospitalised after she was hit by a tram as she attempted to cross while the pedestrian traffic light was red, public transport officials said.

The incident took place in the southern Brussels municipality of Uccle on Thursday at around 4:45 PM, bringing tram traffic in the area to a halt during evening peak hours.

The student was attempting to cross to the other side of the road in Uccle’s Square des Heros, with witnesses to the scene describing that the woman got hit after she crossed on a red traffic light.

A spokesperson for public transport company STIB/NMBS confirmed the incident and said the victim’s condition was not life-threatening, BX1 reports.

“Trams are heavier vehicles than cars, so they need more time to break,” spokesperson An Van hamme said, Le Soir reports. “Since they are on rails, they cannot avoid obstacles either,” she added.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times