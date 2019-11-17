 
First Snowfall expected in parts of Belgium on Sunday evening
Sunday, 17 November, 2019
    Sunday, 17 November 2019
    First Snowfall expected in parts of Belgium on Sunday evening
    First Snowfall expected in parts of Belgium on Sunday evening

    Sunday, 17 November 2019

    Certain areas of Belgium will see their first snowfall of the season in the coming days, according to information from the latest weather reports.

    On Sunday night, a first snowfall is expected in the Ardennes. By Monday, the snow will continue to accumulate at the higher parts, but will gradually turn into slush elsewhere, says the MRI.

    In the province of Liège, eight to 12 cm of snow are expected for Monday morning at 6:00 AM. From five to 10 cm are expected in the province of Luxembourg above 400 m Monday morning. Melting snow will fall in the province of Namur

    The roads of the provinces of Liège, Namur and Luxembourg have also been placed under a warning due to slippery conditions.

    The predicted snow on the heights and melting snow have led to an orange alert being in place in the province of Liège from 6:00 PM on Sunday to 6:00 PM Monday. A yellow alert with slippery conditions has also been issued for the provinces of Namur and Luxembourg.

    Jules Johnston

    The Brussels Times

