 
Brussels restaurant given one Michelin star in 2020 guide
Monday, 18 November, 2019
    Brussels restaurant given one Michelin star in 2020 guide

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    The Ixelles based restaurant, La Canne en Ville, was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Credit: La Canne en Ville/ Facebook.

    A Brussels restaurant has been awarded with a Michelin star as part of the 2020 edition that saw eight restaurants across the country receiving awards from the fine-dining guide.

    La Canne en Ville, headed by chef Kevin Lejeune, is a cuisine restaurant located on Rue de la Réforme 22 in Ixelles.

    Other restaurants to receive their first Michelin star are Le Gastronome in Paliseul, Essenciel in Leuven, Souvenir in Ghent, Sir Kwinten in Sint-Kwintens-Lennik, Ogst in Hasselt and LESS in Bruges.

    There was only one new addition to the two-star category in Belgium; Cuchara restaurant in Lommel. In the two-star category, Cuchara joins well-known restaurants such as The Jane in Antwerp, d’Eugénie à Emilie in Badour and Comme Chez Soi in Brussels, to mention but a few.

    Hof van Cleve restaurant near the town of Kruishoutem continues to be the only restaurant in the country with three Michelin stars.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

