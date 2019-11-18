 
Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 November, 2019
Latest News:
Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics...
Berlin commits 1.1 billion euros to cover digital...
‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down...
Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice...
Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics
    Berlin commits 1.1 billion euros to cover digital deserts
    ‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months
    Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice
    Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary
    Suspect of double rape at party arrested in Brussels
    Royal informer Magnette ‘optimistic’ about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task
    U.S. Ambassador calls on Europe to keep up sanctions on DRC personalities
    Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for plotting assassination of Dutch politician
    Authorities warn of icy conditions on Monday evening in parts of Belgium
    Woman with 1.152 kg of cocaine in her body arrested during cross-border police operation
    Belgium takes home 76 awards at the international Brussels Beer Challenge competition
    First snow falls in Liège province on Monday
    Brussels restaurant given one Michelin star in 2020 guide
    Raising minimum speed on motorways by 10 km/hour would have little effect, Vias says
    Trial of separatist Catalan President Quim Torra begins
    Rape of 8-year old girl reenacted for Child Focus ‘porn movie’ campaign 
    25% of young Belgian drivers received traffic fines in the past year
    Belgium named one of the smartest countries in the world
    Belgians increasingly self-medicate due to financial concerns
    View more

    Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    The Unicef costume, which is Manneken Pis' 1,035th costume, was handed over by Helmut Lotti and Nafissatou Thiam. Credit: Unicef Belgium/Facebook

    Manneken Pis wore a new costume on Monday for the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

    The outfit, which is Manneken Pis’ 1,035th costume, was gifted by Unicef Belgium in celebration of the Convention’s 30th anniversary this Wednesday.

    The introduction of Manneken Pis’ new costume began with a ceremony at the Brussels City Hall, in which several people, including the Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close and the General Director of Unicef Koen Van Bockstal, spoke.

    The European Parliament will also organise a high-level conference on Wednesday 20 November to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

    The event will take place from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the European Parliament’s hemicycle in Brussels, in the Paul-Henri Spaak building.

    The conference will be opened by Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and will “consider the progress made over the past three decades and reflect on the challenges that children and youth face in the modern world,” according to the European Parliament press release.

    Sheila Uría Veliz
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job