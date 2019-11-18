Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary

The Unicef costume, which is Manneken Pis' 1,035th costume, was handed over by Helmut Lotti and Nafissatou Thiam. Credit: Unicef Belgium/Facebook

Manneken Pis wore a new costume on Monday for the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The outfit, which is Manneken Pis’ 1,035th costume, was gifted by Unicef Belgium in celebration of the Convention’s 30th anniversary this Wednesday.

The introduction of Manneken Pis’ new costume began with a ceremony at the Brussels City Hall, in which several people, including the Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close and the General Director of Unicef Koen Van Bockstal, spoke.

The European Parliament will also organise a high-level conference on Wednesday 20 November to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The event will take place from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the European Parliament’s hemicycle in Brussels, in the Paul-Henri Spaak building.

The conference will be opened by Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and will “consider the progress made over the past three decades and reflect on the challenges that children and youth face in the modern world,” according to the European Parliament press release.

Sheila Uría Veliz

The Brussels Times