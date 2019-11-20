 
Outbreak of infectious avian disease on Walloon pigeon farm
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
    Outbreak of infectious avian disease on Walloon pigeon farm

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Credit: creative commons/Maxpixel

    A pigeon farm in Houffalize (province of Luxembourg) has been placed under protection by the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) after a confirmed outbreak of the paramyxovirus.

    Paramyxovirus is the milder form of Newcastle disease in pigeons. Because it concerns a disease with mandatory notification, the municipal authorities of Houffalize have taken all the necessary measures: a protection area of 500 meters, a ban on collections in the area, vaccination of all poultry and pigeons.

    These measures remain valid for 21 days.

    According to the MSD Veterinary manual, Newcastle disease is an infection of domestic poultry and other bird species with virulent Newcastle disease virus (NDV). It is a worldwide problem that presents primarily as an acute respiratory disease, but depression, nervous manifestations, or diarrhea may be the predominant clinical form. Severity depends on the virulence of the infecting virus and host susceptibility. The occurrence of the disease is reportable and may result in trade restrictions.

    “In the case of poultry kept on professional farms and poultry and pigeons that participate in collections, vaccination against the disease is always compulsory. Vaccination is strongly recommended for animals from hobby farms”, FASFC announced.

    According to the Food Agency, humans are not sensitive to this disease. “The consumption of eggs, poultry meat and derived products pose no risk whatsoever. There is, therefore, no danger to public health’, it stressed.

    The Brussels Times

