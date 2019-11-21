Dozens of rabbit skeletons discovered in dilapidated shed in Flemish Brabant

The dozens of rabbit skeletons were discovered in a dilapidated shed in Grimbergen in Flemish Brabant. Credit: Animal Rights.

Dozens of rabbit skeletons were discovered in a dilapidated shed in Flemish Brabant in early November, an animal rights group confirmed on Wednesday.

Behind an abandoned and boarded-up house on Driesstraat, in Grimbergen, a group called Animal Rights discovered the many dozens of dead rabbits in cages in the dilapidated shed.

“There were possibly 60, but maybe even close to 100 rabbits left to die,” Animal Rights campaign coordinator Els van Campenhout told The Brussels Times.

“We see a lot of animal suffering in the livestock industry, but this is a rare and cruel crime to be faced with,” added van Campenhout.

“Dying from hunger and thirst without the possibility of escape must have caused unimaginable panic, stress and suffering,” said Animal Rights campaign leader Erwin Vermeulen in a press release.

The police have been informed about the discovery by the group, who hope that the former will be able to uncover the perpetrators, despite the fact that the rabbits could have been abandoned up to fifteen years ago.

“We expect the justice system to track down and punish these people,” said van Campenhout. “We want to see those responsible at least get a lifelong animal ban,” van Campenhout explained.

A relative of the owner of the boarded-up house, who reportedly died in 2018 after falling ill 15 years ago without ever returning home from hospital, has come forward and is in conversation with a lawyer, writes HLN.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times