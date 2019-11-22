Flemish musicians release Lés Miserables cover to protest government cutbacks in culture sector
Friday, 22 November 2019
The recording of the cover is accompanied online by the hashtag #thisisourculture. Credit: Sofie De Schryver/Facebook.
Flemish musicians released online on Friday morning a recording of them singing a cover from Lés Miserables to protest against government cutbacks in the culture sector.
The cover surfaced online on Facebook at around 6:00 AM on Friday morning.
The recording shows around 90 people, old and young, singing in the hall of the performing arts theatre, Fakkelteater Rode Zaal, in Antwerp.
The Flemish government announced on 9 November a plan to spend 60% less on culture and heritage, a cutback that will significantly impact the availability of project grants. The decision has prompted criticism from members of Flanders’ cultural sector.