 
Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing 5 tonnes in Bruges
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 November, 2019
Latest News:
Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing...
Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert...
Brussels’ Manneken Pis celebrates his 400th birthday...
Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too...
Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing 5 tonnes in Bruges
    Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert
    Brussels’ Manneken Pis celebrates his 400th birthday
    Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too fat’ when he started with Real Madrid
    Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo under Leopold II
    Flemish musicians release Lés Miserables cover to protest government cutbacks in culture sector
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this is who they are
    Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of Brexit and elections
    Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more hand luggage, Spanish court rules
    Donald Trump wants Apple to develop 5G network in the USA
    16 people found trapped in a trailer on a ferry to Ireland
    About half of Thomas Cook’s employees in Germany to remain in the travel sector
    Over 300 Belgians trapped in Mexico for 4 days
    The only Belgian woman on Europol’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested
    Proposed solution to railway staff concerns rejected by unions
    Belgian paedophile priest faces new allegations from mission to Africa
    Water costs in Brussels will increase from 1 January 2020
    Vague sexual harassment concepts leave Belgian medical industry lacking
    Facebook and Google, a ‘threat’ to ‘human rights’, declares Amnesty International
    View more

    Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing 5 tonnes in Bruges

    Friday, 22 November 2019
    The statues have not been found as the bronze was presumably melted down. Credit: 't Zand

    The police have serious indications that a Romanian gang stole the bronze statue group that stood at the fountain on ‘t Zand square in the centre of Bruges for many years.

    The gang is reportedly responsible for a whole series of metal thefts in our country.

    It is very likely that the Romanians stole the statues, which weigh a total of five tonnes, in Bruges in June 2018, according to the Federal Judicial Police of West Flanders. At the time, the statue group was standing in a wasteland area, and would be moved to the renovated King Albert I Park, reports VRT NWS.

    The Romanian gang committed dozens of metal thefts between May 2018 and March 2019. Four of them in the vicinity of the same wasteland area in Bruges.

    On 1 April 2019, three of the 31 gang members were caught in the act and arrested in Antwerp and Brussels by the Federal Judicial Police of West Flanders, reports De Standaard.

    Further investigation seems to show that the same gang is responsible for the theft of the bronze sculpture group ‘t Zand. The police suspect that, immediately after the theft, the Romanians took the statues to a scrapyard in the Netherlands.

    However, the statues have not been found as the bronze has presumably been melted down.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job