 
STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 November, 2019
Latest News:
STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos...
‘Digital condom’ app launched to make sexting more...
Young woman arrested for biting police officer in...
Toddler killed by falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg...
Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 November 2019
    STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels
    ‘Digital condom’ app launched to make sexting more safe in Belgium
    Young woman arrested for biting police officer in Wallonia
    Toddler killed by falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas market
    Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic State
    Human remains discovered floating in the waters of Antwerp dock
    Flemish government to spend €6 million per year on combatting sexual violence
    Four homes evacuated after landslide in Namur
    Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole
    Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to a museum
    Make earplugs mandatory at all music events, experts say
    Child Focus apologises to victims for its shock campaign against child pornography
    1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is not mankind’s fault
    Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgian Foreign Affairs office ‘knows about’ cyberattacks during China mission
    Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey
    Two bills to add femicide to the penal code submitted to the Chamber
    Conditions in Flanders are ‘unfavourable to migrants,’ says Minister for Migration
    European Commission will ‘assess the situation in London’ for British candidate
    New traffic sign warns drivers not to block train tracks
    View more

    STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    STIB employees have spoken out on their concerns of the presence of asbestos in the subway tunnels following a broken water pipe at Simonis station.

    Staff are concerned because the sign to warn workers of the presence of asbestos when carrying out work was initially only in Dutch, while many workers and subcontractors are only French-speakers, or do not speak either language, La Capitale reports.

    As a result, there was a very real risk that someone would carry out repairs without the necessary protective clothing. An additional French-language warning was only issued after the editorial staff of La Capitale started asking questions.

    STIB, however, has refused to admit any error, saying that the Dutch word ‘asbestos(e)’ is also used in French, even though the French word used much more often is ‘amiante’. “Moreover, the sticker that warns against asbestos is present at various places in the network and is therefore easily recognisable,” it adds.

    While asbestos can be dangerous, it doesn’t present a health risk if left undisturbed. But if the material containing asbestos is damaged, it can release a ‘fine dust’ that contains asbestos fibres. When the dust is breathed in, the asbestos fibres enter the lungs and can gradually damage them over time.

    The tunnel in question is at Simonis station, and is used by metro drivers to get to and from their vehicles, Bruzz reports. Staff raised concerns about potential works on the pipes leading to fibres spreading in the air.

    STIB has confirmed an expert established the damage to the water supply in October: “But, given the nature of the damage, the risk of asbestos fibres in the air was very small”.

    According to La Capitale, the deteriorated materials are only present at Simonis (two water pipes) and between Louise and Porte de Namur (a ceiling measuring sixty by twenty metres).

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job