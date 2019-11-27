 
Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of...
If your cat goes outside it could be...
Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all...
STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’...
Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    Fifty Walloon schools granted €1,000 to implement ‘Cleaner School’ project
    Belgians spend €500 more on healthcare than the European average
    Brussels e-bike start-up Cowboy expands to the UK, Italy and Spain
    Ghent announces low emission zone from January 2020
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    View more

    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Vanden Borre, a city councillor of the city of Brussels said that Brussels must lead by example. Credit: Pxhere

    Two Brussels city councillors are working together to motion a ban on CBD stores near Brussels schools.

    Under the ban, CBD stores would not be allowed to be located within 500-meters from schools in the city of Brussels.

    There are currently five CBD shops in the city of Brussels near schools, given the recent rise of said stores in Belgium, according to Bruzz.

    This move by the councillors follows the CBD related death of an 18-year-old in Belgium.

    The teenager became presumably the first Belgian death victim associated with vaping when he passed away of pulmonary complications on 6 November after receiving an e-cigarette for his birthday and filling it with CBD oil.

    “Inspections showed that one in five seized products in Leuven CBD shops contains too high a THC content,” Bianca Debaets (CD&V), one of Brussels’ city councillors, told Bruzz. “The exact composition of the products remains too often unclear.”

    Mathias Vanden Borre (N-VA), another city councillor of Brussels, noted that Brussels must lead by example. “With this motion, we want to get those shops to be located at least 500 meters from the nearest school. Afterwards, we will see whether we can also place these measures in a regional framework so that the 19 municipalities are on the same page.”

    CBD stores sell cannabidiol, the second-most-prominent cannabinoid found in marijuana. This constituent is non-intoxicating compared to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is responsible for the cannabis’ “high.”

    Sheila Uría Veliz
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job