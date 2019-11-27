Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools

Vanden Borre, a city councillor of the city of Brussels said that Brussels must lead by example. Credit: Pxhere

Two Brussels city councillors are working together to motion a ban on CBD stores near Brussels schools.

Under the ban, CBD stores would not be allowed to be located within 500-meters from schools in the city of Brussels.

There are currently five CBD shops in the city of Brussels near schools, given the recent rise of said stores in Belgium, according to Bruzz.

This move by the councillors follows the CBD related death of an 18-year-old in Belgium.

The teenager became presumably the first Belgian death victim associated with vaping when he passed away of pulmonary complications on 6 November after receiving an e-cigarette for his birthday and filling it with CBD oil.

“Inspections showed that one in five seized products in Leuven CBD shops contains too high a THC content,” Bianca Debaets (CD&V), one of Brussels’ city councillors, told Bruzz. “The exact composition of the products remains too often unclear.”

Mathias Vanden Borre (N-VA), another city councillor of Brussels, noted that Brussels must lead by example. “With this motion, we want to get those shops to be located at least 500 meters from the nearest school. Afterwards, we will see whether we can also place these measures in a regional framework so that the 19 municipalities are on the same page.”

CBD stores sell cannabidiol, the second-most-prominent cannabinoid found in marijuana. This constituent is non-intoxicating compared to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is responsible for the cannabis’ “high.”

Sheila Uría Veliz

The Brussels Times