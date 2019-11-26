 
Silence over sexual harassment and discrimination in the Belgian police force sees strike called
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
    The study compiled in January 2019 revealed that one in five officers felt that they had been discriminated against and one in four felt they had experienced sexual harassment. Credit: Matthew Kenwrick/Flickr

    The Confederation of Christian Trade Unions of Belgium confirmed on Tuesday that it has filed a strike notice as a result of the lack of action being taken to deal with discrimination and sexual harassment within the Belgian federal police force.

    Police are threatening to strike between 9 December and early January, L’Echo explains.

    The strike notice comes as a result of growing discontent regarding the lack of action specifically concerning the results of a study that was conducted in January 2019 on well-being in the federal police force.

    The study revealed that one in five officers felt that had suffered from discrimination and that one in four officers had experienced sexual harassment.

    “Since April, we have been asking to discuss [the results of the study] and for practical solutions to be put in place,” permanent secretary of the CSC, Raoul Moulin, told RTBF.

    “These people are in real pain, they are waiting for a solution. The image of the police is tarnished and this lack of [a positive] corporate culture is very harmful for the institution,” Moulin added.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

