EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria

The European Parliament adopted a new resolution on Tuesday urging member states to repatriate children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria.

In reference to children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in the region, the resolution “urges all EU countries to repatriate all kids with EU nationalities, taking into account their specific family situation,” a press release explains.

MEPs, who approved the resolution by 495 votes in favour, with 58 votes against, highlighted in the resolution how children of foreign fighters, as well as children from other minority groups, are often exposed to high levels of discrimination.

“While calls to repatriate these children and their families… are increasing, it seems European states refuse to listen,” Green-European Free Alliance MEP Saskia Bricmont said in response to the resolution.

“The recent Turkish offensive has only worsened the situation for children on the ground and the logistical window of opportunity for repatriation is closing,” Bricmont added.

The resolution, which was passed just days after the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on 20 November, also addressed the need to fight child statelessness and the need to give age-appropriate sex education to all children to avoid situations of abuse.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times