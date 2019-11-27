 
EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
If your cat goes outside it could be...
Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all...
STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’...
Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January...
Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    Fifty Walloon schools granted €1,000 to implement ‘Cleaner School’ project
    Belgians spend €500 more on healthcare than the European average
    Brussels e-bike start-up Cowboy expands to the UK, Italy and Spain
    Ghent announces low emission zone from January 2020
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    Brussels public prosecutor investigates culprit behind Proximus text scam
    View more

    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Syrian children outside their temporary home, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The European Parliament adopted a new resolution on Tuesday urging member states to repatriate children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria.

    In reference to children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in the region, the resolution “urges all EU countries to repatriate all kids with EU nationalities, taking into account their specific family situation,” a press release explains.

    MEPs, who approved the resolution by 495 votes in favour, with 58 votes against, highlighted in the resolution how children of foreign fighters, as well as children from other minority groups, are often exposed to high levels of discrimination.

    “While calls to repatriate these children and their families… are increasing, it seems European states refuse to listen,” Green-European Free Alliance MEP Saskia Bricmont said in response to the resolution.

    “The recent Turkish offensive has only worsened the situation for children on the ground and the logistical window of opportunity for repatriation is closing,” Bricmont added.

    The resolution, which was passed just days after the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on 20 November, also addressed the need to fight child statelessness and the need to give age-appropriate sex education to all children to avoid situations of abuse.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job