 
Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of...
If your cat goes outside it could be...
Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all...
STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’...
Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    E25-E40 motorway link to be closed for five nights for maintenance
    Tram line 7 disrupted due to police intervention
    Public alcohol consumption in central Brussels to be banned from February 2020
    Fifty Walloon schools granted €1,000 to implement ‘Cleaner School’ project
    Belgians spend €500 more on healthcare than the European average
    Brussels e-bike start-up Cowboy expands to the UK, Italy and Spain
    Ghent announces low emission zone from January 2020
    All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    View more

    Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Association of European Electricity System Operators, ENTSO-E, has issued a warning over the potential for electricity shortages in Belgium the event of adverse weather this winter.

    The country could risk of a shortage of electricity this winter if faced with unfavourable circumstances, such as temperatures falling below -5°C, a lack of wind and unscheduled unavailability of nuclear power plants.

    “The Belgian power system will depend on import for the winter 2019/2020 under severe conditions,” said the report. “The import need could go up to 2 GW in January and February. Planned unavailability of nuclear power plants Doel 1, Doel 2 and Tihange 1, after Christmas, are the main driver for this import need,” it added.

    Under extreme conditions, Belgium would heavily rely on imports and, in some cases, on available out-of-market measures. In addition, tighter monitoring of system security would be required with the support of Regional Security Coordinators.

    Under normal conditions, the pan-European adequacy analysis indicates no risk for supply shortage during system-wide peak moments. Adequacy risk is observed when the daily average temperature in that region drops to -5°C, which is nearly 10°C lower than the normal January temperature and rather unlikely in the region.

    A similar concern was raised for France.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job