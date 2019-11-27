Police arrest 10 migrants at Brussels Gare du Nord station

Of the ten migrants that were arrested, seven are Eritrean, two are Ethiopian and one is Sudanese. Credit: Guilhem Vellut/Flickr.

The federal police in Brussels arrested 10 migrants on Tuesday evening at around 7:30 PM at Gare du Nord station in Brussels.

Seven of the migrants, all of whom are male, are from Eritrea, two from Ethiopia and one from Sudan. Two of them are minors.

“According to the police, they were at Gare du Nord station without being in possession of the correct documentation,” spokesperson of the Citizen Platform for Refugee Support, Medhi Kassou, told RTBF.

“The police told us that they were arresting the migrants so that their identities could be confirmed,” Kassou continued, adding that “six police officers in their own clothes were present, as well as a dozen [officers] dressed in uniform.”

The aim of the operation was to map out a smuggling network, Bruzz explains.

The federal police carry out similar operations at Gare du Nord every week.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times